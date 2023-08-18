Tri-State residents sorting next steps after fire destroys apartment building

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - Dozens of Brown County residents are now homeless after a fire destroyed an apartment building in Ripley Thursday evening.

Crews say the fire broke out at the Ripley Schoolhouse Apartments around 5:30 p.m., displacing roughly 30 residents.

“We heard the fire alarms going off, but we’re used to that because we always had one kid playing with the fire alarm,” said one resident, Jackie Shuler. “But then it turned out to be a real fire.”

Shuler is among several residents who tell us they are physically and emotionally torn.

Fire officials say the apartment building is unlivable for residents now.

“I’ve been there since April, but I wanted to stay there. I was homeless before that. And now, I’m homeless again,” said another resident, Lois Wilson. “I’ve got depression problems and nerves, and it’s just put a toll on me.”

Ripley firefighters say 30-40 law enforcement officials and medical professionals responded to the scene.

One dog was killed and five people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, as a result of the fire.

“Once we made entry into the front door, we found it congested with residents. They had wheelchairs stuck in the front door trying to evacuate, so we cleared the main floor first, and then went to the fire floor and cleared it,” Matt Bradford with the Ripley Life Squad said.

As residents find shelter at Centenary Methodist Church, volunteers, like Druann Kendrick, helped provide food and facilitated donations for those displaced.

“It used to be our elementary school, but it’s a really old building,” Kendrick said. “It’s a lot of expense to keep a building like that going, but it was really a Godsend to all the residents living there because there is a housing shortage in our town.”

Officials say most, if not all, of the people living in the Schoolhouse Apartments were older and disabled adults with fixed incomes.

“I collect different things, and hopefully I’ll be able to get them out and start selling off some of the stuff I collected over the years, hopefully, to get enough money to get me into another place,” Shuler said. “This didn’t need to happen. It upsets me.”

The American Red Cross will be helping residents get placed into temporary housing until the next steps can be sorted out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

