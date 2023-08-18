Victim’s mother speaks out after second person is charged in deadly overdose

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - As deputies continue to search for the second suspect involved in the overdose death of a Clermont County woman, the victim’s mother speaks out after learning about the new indictment.

Tara Linville, 40, was indicted on multiple charges, including drug trafficking, human trafficking and prostitution on Thursday.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutors believe Linville and Roger Graszl, 58, were involved in the death of 37-year-old Tabbitha Douglas.

“My daughter literally laid there dead for eight hours,” said the victim’s mother, Monic Prather.

According to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas’s body was found inside a Batavia home on May 27.

On Aug. 10, Graszl, of Batavia Township, was indicted on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, for the death of Douglas. He is also being accused of offering drugs to women battling addiction in exchange for sex.

“This is the girl [Linville] that actually took Tabbitha to his house. She’s actually the one he called to help move the body,” Prather told FOX19 NOW.

Linville is the second person to be connected to Douglas’ death because prosecutors believe she played a part in promoting and compelling prostitution as well as trafficking person and drugs.

“If you’re taking people to someone’s house for that, that’s pretty much what you are - a pimp,” explained Prather.

The victim’s mother says over the last couple of months, she has spoken to Linville about the night her daughter died.

“She would tell me how she couldn’t get that image out of her head and it was very hard for me to sympathize with her because I don’t really care what you can’t get out of your head. You should have called the police. So to me, she’s just as guilty,” she said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Linville, contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

