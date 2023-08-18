Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport after takeoff

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after takeoff this week.

The Boeing 737 had been bound for Cancun International Airport in Mexico on Tuesday but returned to William P. Hobby Airport. Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines. (RICARDO GARCIA, TMX, CNN, RICARDO GARCIA/TMX)

“We felt like a little air pocket going up. And then I heard the boom ... and then you started smelling kind of the fuel,” passenger Jordan Kleinecke told ABC News.

The Dallas-based airline said the plane experienced a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review.

A different plane took the passengers on to Cancun, the airline said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not guilty of aggravated menacing, a Hamilton...
Judge announces verdict in Bengals’ Joe Mixon trial
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Mother, boyfriend both indicted after 2-year-old overdoses, sheriff’s office says
A retaining wall behind a Walnut Hills apartment building collapsed on a couple of cars...
Retaining wall partially collapses on vehicles in Walnut Hills
Lisa McPhillips is unsure if she will make a full recovery as surgery could be possible down...
Woman still recovering 1 year after medical helicopter crashed in Butler County
Anyone who knows where Tara Linville might be is asked to call the Clermont County Sheriff’s...
Woman indicted for human trafficking, prostitution in fatal overdose case

Latest News

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Passenger records video of plane wing flames
Dozens of residents sorting next steps after fire destroys apartment building
Tri-State residents sorting next steps after fire destroys apartment building
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest
California is bracing for the weather effects of Hurricane Hilary. (KCAL, KCBS, OBTAINED BY...
Preparations underway for effects of Hurricane Hilary in California