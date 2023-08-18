West Chester firefighters going door-to-door to teach families about importance of smoke detectors

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -The West Chester Township Fire Department is sounding the alarm on the importance of smoke detectors and is going out in the community to teach families.

Firefighters will go door-to-door at two apartment complexes and one mobile home park on three Saturdays next month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They are:

Sept. 9: Meadow Ridge Apartments off Muhlhauser Road

Sept. 16: Eleven Hundred Apartments on Crescentville Road

Sept. 23: Princeton Crossing Mobile Home Park on Port Union Rialto Road

Smoke detectors, when properly selected and installed, serve as the single most important factor of whether a family will escape a home fire or not, fire officials say.

The West Chester Fire Department recommends that a working smoke detector be installed on every level of your home and at a minimum, one inside every sleeping area.

“We just can’t say it enough,” said West Chester Fire Chief Rick Prinz. “Have working smoke detectors in your home, test them frequently and make a plan for escape.”

Firefighters also will consult with property managers on-site to ensure proper installation of existing smoke alarms at apartment complexes, but crews aren’t permitted to install or service detectors for apartment tenants.

Mobile homeowners may request devices and have them installed by professionals at no cost.

Participation in the community smoke detector program is optional, according to the fire department.

West Chester fire crews responded to 2,939 fire calls for service last year.

One of those proved tragic for four young children at Meadow Ridge Apartments.

West Chester firefighters scrambled to rescue all of them as quickly as possible on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, and they were rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Two of the children, 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion and her 4-year-old brother, Bryson Brooks, died three days after the fire, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The other two who survived suffered serious medical consequences, court records show.

The 8-month-old was in critical condition initially. He suffered serious physical harm including but not limited to “losing consciousness, cardiac arrest and seizures,” according to the court filings.

The 6-year-old “lost consciousness and had acute respiratory failure.”

The children’s mother, Ashley Rhiles, was charged with their deaths. She was indicted in March on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and four counts of child endangerment.

Rhiles, 31, pleaded not guilty and has remained locked up at the Butler County Jail ever since.

She returns to court for a plea or trial setting on Aug. 28.

When the fire broke out, she was 2.5 miles away at Quick Mart, court records show. Prosecutors have said she was out shopping and left the children unattended.

Amid the tragedy of this incident, a young boy who lived in the same apartment building applied the fire safety advice that West Chester Fire Department has been recommending for years and escorted his family to safety, away from the smoke and flames, a fire bureau chief said at the time, Scott Brooks.

A Lakota elementary school student, Robert Ramirez, was celebrated by the township’s fire and police departments as a hero.

Already this year between January and June 2023, fire crews have made a total of 60 runs for residential fire alarms, township records show.

While this community smoke detector campaign is targeted to just three residential areas, there are three key takeaways about smoke alarms the West Chester Fire Department wants everyone to know.

Install working smoke detectors on all levels of your home or building.

Test smoke detectors and replace batteries regularly. A good reminder is “ Change Clocks Change Batteries ” when we “Spring Forward” and “Fall Back” with Daylight Saving Time.

Replace expired smoke detectors. Most are good up to 10 years after the date of manufacture. Check the fine print on the back of devices for more information.

