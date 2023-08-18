West End woman who was shot and lost the ability to walk needs scooter

WARNING - Some of the video in the above story may be graphic

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West End woman was sitting on her porch last May when shots rang out and one went through her knee, causing her to lose the ability to walk.

Renay Jackson says she was watching the neighborhood kids play in front of her house when a black car pulled up and the bullets flew.

“I thank God for the little boy they was shooting at because he runs past. He knocks me over, and that stopped me from getting shot in the head and in the chest,” she said.

After several scans and doctor’s visits, Jackson learned that the bullet in her knee was too close to a primary vein so doctors could not remove it.

She was told she needs a walker and a scooter.

“My insurance says they’ll pay for it, but it’s going to take three to six months to get one. I need something sooner because I can’t get around,” Jackson said.

Jackson reached out to a local non-profit called Neighborhoods United which helps gunshot victims while working to end gun violence.

The organization helped raise $500 for her new scooter.

“We’re hoping to get her out of a dangerous situation that she’s in here and also provide a basic necessity of mobility,” Director of Neighborhoods United, Brian Garry, said.

Even after raising $500, Jackson is still short $800 for her new scooter.

She has started a GoFundMe and is asking anyone who is willing to donate whatever they can.

