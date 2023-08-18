‘What’s Poppin,’ Northern Kentucky? Jack Harlow is coming to town

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Kentucky native and rap singer-songwriter Jack Harlow is making his rounds in every region of the Commonwealth this year, including Northern Kentucky, for his “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.”

The multi-Grammy nominated artist will perform at Truist Arena in Highland Heights on Sunday, Nov. 26, for his third show on the tour.

While this will be Harlow’s third annual “No Place Like Home Tour,” he is extending it across all of Kentucky instead of playing strictly in his hometown of Louisville, as he has in the past.

According to Harlow’s Instagram, this will be his only tour this year. Other Kentucky show dates are listed below.

Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro, KY, Friday, Nov. 24.

Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY, Saturday, Nov. 25.

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, KY, Sunday, Nov. 26.

CFSB Center in Murray, KY, Friday, Dec. 1.

E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY, Saturday, Dec. 2.

Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, Sunday, Dec. 3.

Harlow has become a wildly popular artist over the years as he has won four MTV Video Music Awards, has had multiple songs listed on US Billboard Hot 100s, and has had some of the biggest names in music featured on his records, including Drake and Justin Timberlake.

But most probably know him from his appearance on “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X.

Recently, the artist came out with his eighth record, self-titled “Jackman,” with 10 tracks that allude to and directly discuss his struggles with being in the spotlight, his family, and even society as a whole.

How to get tickets to see Jack Harlow

Fans can register now until Sunday, Aug. 20 for presale tickets.

There will be two presale dates: Tuesday, Aug. 22, and Wednesday, Aug. 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week.

Citi card members will get an additional chance to register for the Citi presale. Registration ends on Sunday, Aug. 20.

If card members are selected, they will have the opportunity to buy tickets at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

A limited number of tickets will be available for the general public, which will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, Aug. 25.

