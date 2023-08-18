Woman shot in Madisonville, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was shot in her leg as she drove in Madisonville overnight.

It happened about 1 a.m. in the 6700 block of Madison Road, police say.

She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to recover.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not immediately available.

