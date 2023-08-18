Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Woman shot in Madisonville, police say

Cincinnati police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was shot in her leg as she drove...
Cincinnati police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was shot in her leg as she drove in Madisonville overnight.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was shot in her leg as she drove in Madisonville overnight.

It happened about 1 a.m. in the 6700 block of Madison Road, police say.

She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to recover.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not guilty of aggravated menacing, a Hamilton...
Judge announces verdict in Bengals’ Joe Mixon trial
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Mother, boyfriend both indicted after 2-year-old overdoses, sheriff’s office says
A retaining wall behind a Walnut Hills apartment building collapsed on a couple of cars...
Retaining wall partially collapses on vehicles in Walnut Hills
Lisa McPhillips is unsure if she will make a full recovery as surgery could be possible down...
Woman still recovering 1 year after medical helicopter crashed in Butler County
Anyone who knows where Tara Linville might be is asked to call the Clermont County Sheriff’s...
Woman indicted for human trafficking, prostitution in fatal overdose case

Latest News

Dozens of residents sorting next steps after fire destroys apartment building
Tri-State residents sorting next steps after fire destroys apartment building
Achilles Nelson, 16, of Hamilton, has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023.
Local mom asking for help finding missing teenage son
Dozens of residents sorting next steps after fire destroys apartment building
Dozens of residents sorting next steps after fire destroys apartment building
Roger Graszl, 58, is behind bars at the Clermont County Jail for allegedly giving 37-year-old...
Victim’s mother speaks out after second person is charged in deadly overdose