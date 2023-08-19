1 man in custody after overnight shooting at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Dayton man has been charged with felonious assault after a shooting that occurred downtown early Saturday morning, according to Hamilton County municipal court records.

Police and EMS responded to a report that a man was shot after 2 a.m. at 150 E. Freedom Way near Yard House Restaurant, police dispatch said.

A complaint taken from the victim and eyewitnesses stated that Ta’Shawn Lee, 27, shot a man in the stomach, most likely following an argument.

Cincinnati Police and emergency medics responded to a shooting at East Freedom Way Saturday morning, police said. (WXIX)

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center for treatment.

Nothing further has been released about the victim’s condition at this time.

Lee is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 21.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.