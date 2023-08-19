1 person dies after shooting in Fairfield Township, dispatcher says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -At least one person is dead after a shooting took place in Fairfield Township Friday afternoon, according to a dispatcher with Butler County Communications.

The dispatcher says law enforcement was called to the 7200 block of Rachaels Run around 4:30 p.m.

A short while later, the coroner was called to the scene, the dispatcher said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Dispatchers have not stated the victim’s name or if they have a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

