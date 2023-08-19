Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

5-year-old found unresponsive in pool dies, deputies say

Young boy dies after he was found in Northern Kentucky pool
By Tayler Davis and Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A young boy is dead after he was found unresponsive in a Northern Kentucky swimming pool Friday afternoon, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Aldon Eveland, 5, was found by relatives in the family’s above-ground pool, according to a press release from Maj. Philip Ridgell, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Ridgell says when the family found Aldon, they pulled him out of the water and began CPR.

Deputies and EMS crews were dispatched to the Florence home in the 1400 block of Clermont Court at approximately 4:30 p.m., Boone County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Theetge told FOX19 NOW.

Florence Fire & EMS performed life-saving measures on the juvenile once they arrived.

The boy was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital and then taken by AirCare to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, Sgt. Theetge explained.

A preliminary investigation indicates the drowning was not criminal and no criminal charges are expected.

