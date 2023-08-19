Bicyclist in critical condition after crash in northside, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash occurred in Northside late Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue for the report of a crash.

A 23-year-old was driving a 2020 Nissan Versa northbound on Colerain Avenue when she hit a 56-year-old on a bicycle, police said.

Officers say the driver was unharmed, but the bicyclist was seriously injured and transported to UC Medical Center. The bicyclist’s condition is currently stable but critical.

The driver of the Nissan was wearing a seatbelt, and the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Officers say excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but impairment is being investigated.

Police have not identified anyone at this time.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

