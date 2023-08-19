Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Bicyclist in critical condition after crash in northside, police say

A bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash occurred in Northside late Friday night,...
A bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash occurred in Northside late Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash occurred in Northside late Friday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue for the report of a crash.

A 23-year-old was driving a 2020 Nissan Versa northbound on Colerain Avenue when she hit a 56-year-old on a bicycle, police said.

Officers say the driver was unharmed, but the bicyclist was seriously injured and transported to UC Medical Center. The bicyclist’s condition is currently stable but critical.

The driver of the Nissan was wearing a seatbelt, and the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Officers say excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but impairment is being investigated.

Police have not identified anyone at this time.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
5-year-old found unresponsive in pool dies, deputies say
Achilles Nelson, 16, of Hamilton, has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023.
Tri-State mom asking for help finding missing teenage son
A 42-year-old Fairfield man was killed this week in an ATV crash, according to the Hamilton...
Fairfield man dies from injuries in ATV crash: Coroner
The North College Hill Police Department is looking for a truck they believe was involved in a...
Police: 2 children hospitalized after hit-and-run
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Mother, boyfriend both indicted after 2-year-old overdoses, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The Final Quarter 8-18-23
A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
5-year-old found unresponsive in pool dies, deputies say
The North College Hill Police Department is looking for a truck they believe was involved in a...
Police: 2 children hospitalized after hit-and-run
The Hell is Real derby returns this weekend as FC Cincinnati travels up to Columbus to play the...
FCC to travel Sunday to Columbus for ‘Hell is Real’ match