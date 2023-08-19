Boy drowns in Northern Kentucky pool, deputies say

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A drowning investigation is underway after a boy was found underwater in a pool in Northern Kentucky Friday afternoon.

Hours after the incident happened, Boone County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Theetge told FOX19 NOW that the child did not make it.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Clermont Court in Florence around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning after a boy was found in a pool, Sgt. Theetge said.

Florence Fire & EMS performed life-saving measures on the juvenile when they found him, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital and then taken by AirCare to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, Sgt. Theetge explained.

The age of the boy is unknown at this time.

More details are expected to be released.

