Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Driver dodges funnel cloud on interstate

A driver in Rhode Island narrowly avoided disaster when he crossed paths with a tornado on the highway. (WJAR, RANDY WILLIAMS, VIEWER PHOTO, CNN)
By WJAR staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) – A Rhode Island driver drove by a tornado and lived to talk about it.

Randy Williams says he was driving to work on Interstate 295 Friday when the storm system lifted his car off the ground.

“It was chaos,” he said.

Dashcam video from the East Greenwich man’s Tesla shows what was later confirmed to be a tornado ripping across the highway.

“That was the toughest ride to work I’ve ever had,” Williams said.

He was heading back to work at Rhode Island Restoration in Lincoln, when all of a sudden the tornado passed behind his car and lifted it a foot off the ground.

“It hit the backside of my car, which changed, you know, the path I was going, and it moved me over a lane,” Williams said. “I was freaking out, not going to lie. It was quite the experience.”

His Tesla has cameras all around it. Different angles show the scary scenes happening along his drive, including a clip where debris smashes into his driver’s side window.

“It happened so fast it was insane,” he said. “I was so lucky no one was in the next lane over to me”

Williams is OK, but the highway horror wasn’t the only one.

It’s unclear if it’s the same tornado, but the Johnston Fire Department says a car was thrown 10 feet into the air on 295 south also earlier in the morning.

The chief says the woman at the wheel was shaken up but also is expected to be OK.

Williams says he might have seen that happen.

“I actually saw a car get flipped on its side on the other side of the highway prior to that happening, so I thought I was next,” he said.

The storm system caused widespread damage in southern New England.

Trees and power lines came down in one neighborhood, while flooding was reported in another.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not guilty of aggravated menacing, a Hamilton...
Judge announces verdict in Bengals’ Joe Mixon trial
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Mother, boyfriend both indicted after 2-year-old overdoses, sheriff’s office says
A retaining wall behind a Walnut Hills apartment building collapsed on a couple of cars...
Retaining wall partially collapses on vehicles in Walnut Hills
Anyone who knows where Tara Linville might be is asked to call the Clermont County Sheriff’s...
Woman indicted for human trafficking, prostitution in fatal overdose case
Achilles Nelson, 16, of Hamilton, has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023.
Tri-State mom asking for help finding missing teenage son

Latest News

FILE - The United Airlines pilot is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a...
Pilot accused of destroying parking barrier at Denver airport with an ax
A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
Boy drowns in Northern Kentucky pool, deputies say
A driver in Rhode Island narrowly avoided disaster when he crossed paths with a tornado on the...
Driver dodges funnel cloud on interstate
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Fairfield Township Friday, according to Butler...
1 person dies after shooting in Fairfield Township, dispatcher says