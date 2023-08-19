Hot and dry conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend starts off nothing like a heatwave with chilly temps and a clear sky. Saturday morning will begin with low temperatures in the mid 50s! Saturday afternoon will be seasonable with temperatures in the mid 80s under abundant sunshine - which will be great for those going to the Western and Southern Open or to the Cincinnati Reds game! As an added plus the humidity will be on the pleasant side.

Sunday morning will be in the low 60s, and a bit more humid. As the day progresses a large hot dome of high pressure moves into the tri-state from the Great Plains and the heatwave is on. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s around the FOX19 viewing area.

Hot, dry weather will dominate next week, so get ready to be kind to your lawns an gardens and keep the garden hoses out.

Even though the heatwave starts Sunday, we’ll will not feel the stifling combined effects of high temperatures and oppressive humidity until Tuesday. Humidity will be modest Monday, but noticeable especially with the sunshine!

Temperatures go down some Wednesday into the end of next week in the lower 90s for afternoon highs, but humidity stays on the higher end and when factored in, it’ll feel like the upper 90s and possibly the low 100s!

It will be really important that next week you find ways to stay cool, stay hydrated, limit time outdoors and take it easy if you have to be outside. FOX19 will provide updates on any heat alerts as we approach next week

