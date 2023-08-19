Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Hot and dry conditions

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend starts off nothing like a heatwave with chilly temps and a clear sky. Saturday morning will begin with low temperatures in the mid 50s! Saturday afternoon will be seasonable with temperatures in the mid 80s under abundant sunshine - which will be great for those going to the Western and Southern Open or to the Cincinnati Reds game! As an added plus the humidity will be on the pleasant side.

Sunday morning will be in the low 60s, and a bit more humid. As the day progresses a large hot dome of high pressure moves into the tri-state from the Great Plains and the heatwave is on. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s around the FOX19 viewing area.

Hot, dry weather will dominate next week, so get ready to be kind to your lawns an gardens and keep the garden hoses out.

Even though the heatwave starts Sunday, we’ll will not feel the stifling combined effects of high temperatures and oppressive humidity until Tuesday. Humidity will be modest Monday, but noticeable especially with the sunshine!

Temperatures go down some Wednesday into the end of next week in the lower 90s for afternoon highs, but humidity stays on the higher end and when factored in, it’ll feel like the upper 90s and possibly the low 100s!

It will be really important that next week you find ways to stay cool, stay hydrated, limit time outdoors and take it easy if you have to be outside. FOX19 will provide updates on any heat alerts as we approach next week

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
5-year-old found unresponsive in pool dies, deputies say
Achilles Nelson, 16, of Hamilton, has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023.
Tri-State mom asking for help finding missing teenage son
A 42-year-old Fairfield man was killed this week in an ATV crash, according to the Hamilton...
Fairfield man dies from injuries in ATV crash: Coroner
The North College Hill Police Department is looking for a truck they believe was involved in a...
Police: 2 children hospitalized after hit-and-run
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Mother, boyfriend both indicted after 2-year-old overdoses, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Steve Horstmeyer
HEATWAVE!
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast
Sunshine and a big warm up over the next 7 days!
A pleasant end to the week before a heat wave moves in!
Starting Sunday, expect highs in the 90s and it will only get hotter going into next week!
Pleasant Friday afternoon before heat wave moves in!