Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Humane society takes in displaced cats from Maui, preps them for adoption

Displaced cats from Maui have been flown to Seattle Humane to help them find new homes.
Displaced cats from Maui have been flown to Seattle Humane to help them find new homes.(KING via CNN)
By Sebastian Robertson, KING
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KING) - Workers from Seattle Humane are taking custody of more than a dozen cats flown as cargo from Maui as the state of Hawaii recovers from devastating wildfires.

Hawaii-based nonprofit Good Cat Network coordinated the handoff. The nonprofit said this will allow its team to focus on the growing need on their home island.

The rescued cats were in foster homes spread out across Hawaii until just over a week ago.

On Aug. 8, a series of fires broke out across the island of Maui where thousands of pets remain missing.

The Seattle Humane staff said they’re confident the cats taken in will quickly find new homes once available for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
5-year-old found unresponsive in pool dies, deputies say
Achilles Nelson, 16, of Hamilton, has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023.
Tri-State mom asking for help finding missing teenage son
A 42-year-old Fairfield man was killed this week in an ATV crash, according to the Hamilton...
Fairfield man dies from injuries in ATV crash: Coroner
The North College Hill Police Department is looking for a truck they believe was involved in a...
Police: 2 children hospitalized after hit-and-run
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Fairfield Township Friday, according to Butler...
1 person dies after shooting in Fairfield Township, dispatcher says

Latest News

Police say seven people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting at a West Philadelphia block...
One dead, 6 hurt in shooting at outdoor gathering in Philadelphia 2 days after killing on same block
FILE - A tuber floats on the Comal River, July 26, 2023, in New Braunfels, Texas, as the area...
Record setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the U.S.
A bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash occurred in Northside late Friday night,...
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash in Northside, police say
Arborists from around the country are lending a hand in West Maui to save the historic banyan...
‘There’s still life’: Crews working to save Maui’s historic 150-year-old banyan tree