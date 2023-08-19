Local bicyclist pedaling to fundraise for cancer research

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An avid cyclist is biking nearly 700 miles to raise money for cancer research and care in Cincinnati.

Since 2008, Bernie Casey has been a captain of Ride Cincinnati’s annual cycling fundraiser sponsored by Western & Southern. In addition to participating in this year’s peloton, in September, Casey will pedal over 600 miles from Cincinnati to Cleveland and back to fundraise for the University of Cincinnati Barrett Cancer Center, according to a Pomme Communications spokesperson.

“For 2023, I will be riding one million meters in the six days leading up to the Ride and then participating in the Ride on September 17th,” Casey’s Ride Cincinnati profile said.

With Ride Cincinnati, Casey will complete a 100K (about 64 miles), completing his nearly 700-mile journey.

For Casey, the cause is personal. His Ride Cincinnati profile says that his mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and he was also diagnosed with cancer two years later.

Casey’s treatment at the Barrett Cancer Center was successful, and ever since, he’s dedicated himself to finding ways to raise money for local cancer care and research.

Casey’s fundraising goal is $1,000.

All of the proceeds raised by Casey will go directly to the Barrett Cancer Center.

For more information about Ride Cincinnati, or to register as a rider, visit Ride Cincinnati.org.

