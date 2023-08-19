Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Local man pedaling his own 100K to fundraise for cancer research

Bernie Casey (pictured right), a cancer survivor, will ride from Cincinnati to Cleveland and...
Bernie Casey (pictured right), a cancer survivor, will ride from Cincinnati to Cleveland and back to raise money for local cancer care and research.(Provided//Pomme Communications)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An avid cyclist is biking nearly 700 miles in a six-day period to raise money for cancer research and care in Cincinnati.

Since 2008, Bernie Casey has been a captain of Ride Cincinnati’s annual cycling fundraiser sponsored by Western & Southern. In addition to participating in this year’s peloton, in September, Casey will pedal a 100K ride from Cincinnati to Cleveland and back to fundraise for the University of Cincinnati Barrett Cancer Center, according to a Pomme Communications spokesperson.

“For 2023, I will be riding one million meters in the six days leading up to the Ride and then participating in the Ride on September 17th,” Casey’s Ride Cincinnati profile said.

For Casey, the cause is personal. His Ride Cincinnati profile says that his mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and he was also diagnosed with cancer two years later.

Casey’s treatment at the Barrett Cancer Center was successful, and ever since, he’s dedicated himself to finding ways to raise money for local cancer care and research.

Casey’s fundraising goal is $1,000.

All of the proceeds raised by Casey will go directly to the Barrett Cancer Center.

For more information about Ride Cincinnati, or to register as a rider, visit Ride Cincinnati.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
5-year-old found unresponsive in pool dies, deputies say
Achilles Nelson, 16, of Hamilton, has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023.
Tri-State mom asking for help finding missing teenage son
A 42-year-old Fairfield man was killed this week in an ATV crash, according to the Hamilton...
Fairfield man dies from injuries in ATV crash: Coroner
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Fairfield Township Friday, according to Butler...
1 person dies after shooting in Fairfield Township, dispatcher says
The North College Hill Police Department is looking for a truck they believe was involved in a...
Police: 2 children hospitalized after hit-and-run

Latest News

Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in North College Hill
Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in North College Hill
A bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash occurred in Northside late Friday night,...
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash in Northside, police say
Just Q'In with their "best in taste" brisket.
Walnut Hills BBQ to open pop-up restaurant in NKY
Jazz in Cincinnati roundtable discussion to be held Saturday at Kennedy Arts Center
Jazz in Cincinnati roundtable discussion to be held Saturday at Kennedy Arts Center