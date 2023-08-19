Walnut Hills BBQ to open pop-up restaurant in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A popular barbeque spot in Walnut Hills will be opening a pop-up restaurant in Dayton, KY Saturday.

Just Q’in will open at The Garage on 825 6th Avenue from noon to 5 p.m.

“We think Dayton is a cool place that fits really well with the Texas BBQ vibe we try to create at our restaurant,” Owner Matthew Cuff Jr. said. “We are excited to be a part of Dayton’s growing food scene of locally owned restaurants that are really good at what they do.”

Cuff adds that he wants to create a “Texas BBQ environment” Saturday where people can bring folding chairs and hang out with friends and family while eating some food.

“Like in Texas, we will provide free beer while you’re waiting for your food -- or you can bring a drink of your choice from your favorite local establishment since we are located in the city’s new Rope Walk Entertainment District.”

Cuff says they are considering opening a permanent brick-and-mortar restaurant at The Garage if the pop-up event Saturday goes well.

