Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

1 person rescued after fire in Winton Place, district fire chief says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was rescued after a fire occurred at Winton Place early Sunday morning, according to District Fire Chief Randal Freel.

Chief Freel says the Emergency Communication Center received a call around 5 a.m. for a house fire in the 700 block of Beechwood Avenue.

The caller stated there was a fire in the basement, and there were people inside trying to escape, Chief Freel said.

Chief Freel says the smoke detector and the smell of the smoke alerted the occupants of the fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed smoke emanating from the front door and successfully evacuated one individual who was still inside.

Firefighters were able to rescue the person and extinguish the fire quickly, Chief Freel said.

It was discovered that the cause of the fire was from the dryer located in the basement.

Chief Freel says the fire department advises the public to make sure dryers are properly vented, ductwork is clean, and combustibles are kept away from the appliances.

No injuries were reported, but six occupants were displaced for a short time, Chief Freel said.

The estimated cost of damages is $5,000.

