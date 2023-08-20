3rd annual Easterseals Redwood supports veterans

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - Easterseals Redwood hosted its third annual bike ride to honor and raise money for programs to benefit veterans.

Honor Ride took place at Miami Whitewater Park in Harrison Saturday to raise money for Easterseals’ Redwood’s Military & Veteran Services program, which helps veterans find employment and community resources.

“Activities like this, fundraisers like this, it raises the money it brings cause and awareness to the actual trauma issues that we have,” said Amber Greer, a veteran who has benefited from Easterseals Redwoods.

Greer joined the program to help other Tri-State veterans.

“I find the battered females....being a veteran myself, I’ve endured some things in Iraq and the military... so I just find the females and talk to them and let them know they had a sister-in-arms out there that understands what they’re going through and get them services and get them back on their feet,” Greer explains.

The Honor Ride was full of speakers who named veterans, and after singing the National Anthem, bagpipes played after a moment of silence in remembrance of those who have died.

Bikers who signed up could ride a six-mile or a 22-mile trail to complete the event.

“I’m not a biker myself, but you know, for the bikers that are riding, I think it’s amazing a lot of times being a veteran,” Greer shares. “You don’t see too many of these things... you see the walks... you see the runs... but because we have injuries we can’t always do it. So I think it is a beautiful thing seeing all of this.”

You can donate to Easterseals Redwood to help veterans with such things as food, clothes, utilities and bills. Greer says the organization services all veterans and military in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, as well as other organizations.

To learn more, visit Easterseals Redwood’s website.

