CPD: Police investigating Mt. Auburn shooting, no victims found

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Mt. Auburn Sunday afternoon after bullet casings were found at an intersection.

Cincinnati Police say they responded to a call of someone shot at McGregor Avenue and Boone Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police described the shooting as a “gun battle” where a silver car got shot and crashed and the driver of the vehicle fled.

According to police at the scene, they did not find a victim or a suspect.

At least 15 bullets were shot into the car, authorities said.

Officers at the scene said they found 20 shell casings in the roadway.

Police have not issued any other details at this time.

