Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

CPD: Police investigating Walnut Hills shooting, no victims found

Cincinnati Police said they found bullet casings at the intersection of McGregor Avenue and...
Cincinnati Police said they found bullet casings at the intersection of McGregor Avenue and Boone Street Sunday afternoon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon after bullet casings were found at an intersection.

Cincinnati Police say they responded to a call of someone shot at McGregor Avenue and Boone Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police described the shooting as a “gun battle” where a silver car got shot and crashed and the driver of the vehicle fled.

According to police at the scene, they did not find a victim or a suspect.

At least 15 bullets were shot into the car, authorities said.

Officers at the scene said they found 20 shell casings in the roadway.

Police have not issued any other details at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
5-year-old found unresponsive in pool dies, deputies say
Cincinnati Police arrested 26-year-old Ta'Shawn Lee for shooting a man at The Banks Saturday...
1 man in custody after overnight shooting at The Banks
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Fairfield Township Friday, according to Butler...
1 person dies after shooting in Fairfield Township, dispatcher says
A bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash occurred in Northside late Friday night,...
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash in Northside, police say
The North College Hill Police Department is looking for a truck they believe was involved in a...
Police: 2 children hospitalized after hit-and-run

Latest News

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon,...
OSP: 1 dead in Clermont County motorcycle crash
SPCA Cincinnati offered free vaccination and microchips Sunday at their location in Sharonville.
SPCA Cincinnati hosts first of many free vaccine, microchip clinics
Wilmington police say they were at the scene of a fatal accident early Saturday morning.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Wilmington, police say
Yobany Martin-Soto, 26, is accused of hitting a victim several times with a machete in Elmwood...
Man arrested, accused of hitting victim several times with machete, complaint reads