Heat wave starts Sunday in the tri-state

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday was hazy due to wildfire smoke (that didn’t cause any air quality issues in the tri-state), but it was still sunny and seasonable with CVG recording a high of 83° and a chilly morning low of 57°.

Sunday morning starts off clear with lows in the low 60s. Some areas of patchy fog are possible, but should be concentrated near river valleys and low-lying spots and not dense.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for the Cincinnati metro-area (Boone, Butler, Campbell, Clermont, Dearborn, Hamilton, Kenton and Warren counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area) on Sunday due to ozone levels being in the ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ range on the Air Quality Index.

Sunday will be sunny and hot as high temperatures break into the low 90s for areas along and south of the Ohio River. Upper 80s will be what you see on thermometers north of the Ohio River. Humidity won’t be an issue, so heat index values (feels like temperatures) will be the same as the actual temperature.

Hot, dry weather will dominate next week, so get ready to be kind to your lawns an gardens and keep the garden hoses out.

Even though the heatwave starts Sunday, we’ll will not feel the stifling combined effects of high temperatures and oppressive humidity until Monday. High temperatures at the start of the week will be in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures near 100°.

Temperatures go down some Tuesday, but feels like temperatures will still reach the mid-to-upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Hotter conditions move back in Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine along with more humidity. Wednesday is in the low-to-mid 90s with feels like temperatures close to 100°. Thursday will be the hottest day of this heat wave with a forecast high of 96°; factor in the humidity and heat index values will be near 105°!

Friday is another hot day with highs in the lower 90s, but it will be the final day of the heat wave as a front moves into the tri-state. The front, though weak with moisture, will bring more seasonable, mild air back into the Ohio Valley. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm Friday evening through Saturday morning, but conditions look rather dry for most. Saturday will be in the mid 80s, though going into the following week, temperatures will be back in the mild 70s and low 80s to end the month of August!

It will be really important that next week you find ways to stay cool, stay hydrated, limit time outdoors and take it easy if you have to be outside. FOX19 will provide updates on any heat alerts as we approach next week - and if they are issued, you’ll receive instant notifications on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

If anything changes we’ll let you know right here, on the air, on the First Alert Weather app, or the First Alert Weather 24/7 Streaming Channel - available anywhere you stream including YouTube!

