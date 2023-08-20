Man arrested, accused of hitting victim several times with machete, complaint reads

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Sunday morning and is accused of attacking a victim with a machete, according to a Hamilton County Court Complaint.

Police say they got a call to the 6600 block of Vine Street in Elmwood Place around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The complaint states that witnesses saw Yobany Martin-Soto, 26, hit the victim several times with a machete causing serious physical harm.

It is unclear what led to the incident.

Police are still investigating.

