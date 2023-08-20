Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man arrested, accused of hitting victim several times with machete, complaint reads

Yobany Martin-Soto, 26, is accused of hitting a victim several times with a machete in Elmwood...
Yobany Martin-Soto, 26, is accused of hitting a victim several times with a machete in Elmwood Place.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Sunday morning and is accused of attacking a victim with a machete, according to a Hamilton County Court Complaint.

Police say they got a call to the 6600 block of Vine Street in Elmwood Place around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The complaint states that witnesses saw Yobany Martin-Soto, 26, hit the victim several times with a machete causing serious physical harm.

It is unclear what led to the incident.

Police are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
5-year-old found unresponsive in pool dies, deputies say
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Fairfield Township Friday, according to Butler...
1 person dies after shooting in Fairfield Township, dispatcher says
Cincinnati Police arrested 26-year-old Ta'Shawn Lee for shooting a man at The Banks Saturday...
1 man in custody after overnight shooting at The Banks
The North College Hill Police Department is looking for a truck they believe was involved in a...
Police: 2 children hospitalized after hit-and-run
A bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash occurred in Northside late Friday night,...
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash in Northside, police say

Latest News

One person was rescued after a fire occurred at a house in Winton Place early Sunday morning,...
1 person rescued after fire in Winton Place, district fire chief says
The third annual Easterseals Redwood Honor Ride took place Saturday morning at Miami Whitewater...
3rd annual Easterseals Redwood supports veterans
The 35th Annual Midwest Black Family Reunion parade in Avondale kicked off Saturday's...
Annual Midwest Black Family Reunion celebrates 35th year
Cincinnati Police arrested 26-year-old Ta'Shawn Lee for shooting a man at The Banks Saturday...
1 man in custody after overnight shooting at The Banks