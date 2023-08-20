OSP: 1 dead in Clermont County motorcycle crash

GOSHEN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County that occurred Sunday afternoon, according to OSP dispatch.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., state troopers responded to a report of a man who was non-respondent at the scene of a motorcycle crash in the 6000 block of State Route 133, OSP confirmed.

A medical helicopter was requested to fly the victim to a nearby hospital, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, OSP said.

Authorities at the scene confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m.

OSP said the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

It is not known if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX19 NOW will continue to follow this developing story.

