Pedestrian hit, killed in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) -A pedestrian was hit and killed in Wilmington early Saturday morning, according to Wilmington police.

Officers say they responded to a 911 call around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of S. South and Sugartree Streets.

Daniel Smith, 27, was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Officers say during the investigation, they were able to review surveillance footage from businesses within the downtown area and discovered that the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored SUV similar to a Jeep Commander or Honda Pilot.

Authorities are requesting that residents and businesses in the North Lincoln and Columbus Streets area review their video footage to identify the possible suspect vehicle.

Police say that after hitting the pedestrian, the suspect traveled north on North South Street, east on Main Street, then north on North Lincoln Street.

The vehicle, which may have damage to its passenger side, was last spotted at the intersection of North Lincoln and Columbus Streets. officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-3833.

