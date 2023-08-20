SPCA Cincinnati hosts first of many free vaccine, microchip clinics

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -SPCA hosted their first of many free vaccine and microchip clinics Sunday for the general public at their location in Sharonville.

Residents took their pets to the SPCA location at 11900 Conrey Road.

“The services being provided on this day are critical to preserving the health and life of your companion animals,” President and CEO of the SPCA Cincinnati Mike Retzlaff said. “This is about disease prevention and securing a safe return home for your pets should they ever become estranged. It is truly an opportunity pet parents in Greater Cincinnati do not want to miss if we can help resolve a need.”

The vaccinations provided protect pets from the following:

Canine distemper (CDV)

Upper respiratory illnesses

Rabies

Canine distemper is a disease that can wipe out an entire shelter population. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, eye and nose discharge, swelling of the paw pads, and more. Dozens of dogs died in area shelters due to the illness.

“We did have an outbreak of it months back, I think six, seven months back in the community, but it’s pretty much cleared up now, but it’s good to get your dog vaccinated for it,” Retzlaff said.

Previous stories: 4 dogs at Cincinnati Animal CARE die from contagious virus, spokesperson says | 25 dogs die from contagious virus at a Hamilton County shelter, spokesperson says

The event aims to make pet vaccination and microchipping affordable for pet owners.

A microchip is a small implemented chip given to a pet that contains its owner’s contact information. If a pet goes missing, the owner has a greater chance of finding it with a microchip.

“Microchipping, it’s a simple process of implanting a small rice-sized grain between the shoulder blades, it never moves,” Retzlaff said.

He says that microchips can be very resourceful as they can be read by SPCA staff, veterinarians, and officers with chip readers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.