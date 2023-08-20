UPDATE: OSP ID’ed driver in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver involved in a deadly crash in Clermont County that occurred Sunday afternoon, according to a release from OSP.

A preliminary investigation found that around 3:30 p.m., Jeremy Harness of Bethel, was traveling northbound on State Route 133 and operating a 2007 Honda VT750 motorcycle, deputies said.

According to the investigation, Harness lost control of his motorcycle, which traveled off to the right side of the road and flipped several times before coming to a stop.

A medical helicopter was requested to fly the victim to a nearby hospital, but the Harness succumbed to his injuries, OSP said.

Authorities at the scene confirmed that Harness was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m.

OSP confirmed that at the time of the crash, Harness was not wearing a helmet.

This crash remains under investigation by the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

