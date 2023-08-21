Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

1 hospitalized after NKY vehicle entrapment accident

Deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Dry Ridge, KY, according to The Grant...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported that one person was flown to UC Medical Center after a car accident with entrapment.

Deputies said that a medical helicopter was requested to rescue a man in the 4200 block of Warsaw Road Sunday evening.

The driver was removed from his vehicle and was alert when he was flown to UC Medical Center for treatment, deputies said.

No other details about his condition are known.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation through the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name because deputies are locating his family to notify them of the incident.

