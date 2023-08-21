Beloved NKY restaurant closes after 16 years

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington mainstay is leaving the Roebling Point District after 16 years of serving up the Fleetwood Mac, Braxton brews and weekend Bloody Marys.

Yes, the news is true. Keystone Bar + Grill in Northern Kentucky is closing.

“As one of the original establishments in the Roebling Point district, we have felt the love in ‘the Cov’ since our early days in 2007,” 4EG Managing Partner Dan Cronican said in a post.

The bright blue umbrellas on Greenup Street will be up for one last time next week for the restaurant’s Last Bash.

“Despite the end of the Keystone era, 4EG continues to grow. Keystone has been a major part of 4EG and helped drive its success for many years, with many employees - managers and staff alike - beginning their careers with the company at Keystone. This change will open doors for the continued expansion of our 4EG bar locations across Cincinnati, Columbus, Chicago, and beyond,” he said.

While the Covington storefront has plans to close in early September, Cronican says customers can find their skillet mac-and-cheese nearby at Keystone’s Mac Shack in Clifton.

“Thank you again for all of your support of Keystone Bar & Grill throughout the years. We look forward to serving you at Keystone’s Mac Shack and our 4EG bar locations for years to come,” Cronican wrote.

In July 2022, the Greenup Street location was voted the best mac and cheese in the Greater Cincinnati Area by CityBeat readers, followed by Keystone’s sister restaurant, Mac Shack at No. 8 out of 10. Now, there will be one less competitor for the niche category.

Keystone invites the community to come out for its Last Bash celebration between Monday, Aug. 28, and Friday, Sept. 1.

