Bob Dylan tour making stop in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bob Dylan has added new dates to his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour and they include a stop in Cincinnati.

Dylan and his band will play The Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Friday, October 20.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m.

According to the Music Center’s website, this will be a “phone-free experience.”

When concertgoers arrive, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

“Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security,” the website says.

