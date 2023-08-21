Bob Dylan tour making stop in Cincinnati

Contests
FILE - Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2012. Dylan has a new book coming out this fall, a collection of more than 60 essays about songs and songwriters he admires, from Stephen Foster to Elvis Costello. The new book called “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” is scheduled for Nov. 8. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bob Dylan has added new dates to his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour and they include a stop in Cincinnati.

Dylan and his band will play The Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Friday, October 20.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m.

According to the Music Center’s website, this will be a “phone-free experience.”

When concertgoers arrive, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

“Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security,” the website says.

