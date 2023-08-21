Cincinnati Wing Week is back

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Cincinnati Wing Week!

Enjoy $7 wing specials starting Monday through Sunday, Aug. 27.

More than 50 restaurants are participating this year with a wide variety of sauce flavors, from spicy bourbon and Carolina vinegar to garlic parmesan and Cajun dry rub.

Be sure to download the Wing Week App to map out your week, try new eateries, challenge your taste buds, and share your experiences on social with other Cincinnati wing lovers.

Select restaurants are serving an alternative wing option for vegetarians and vegans, so look for a (VG) or (V) on the list below.

Restaurants participating in Cincinnati Wing Week 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.