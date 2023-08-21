Family holds annual vigil on date their loved one was murdered

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of the 37-year-old man killed six years ago held their annual vigil on Sunday to not only remember him but also to pray that justice will be served.

Ronald Rousseau was found dead in the driveway of a home on McKinley Avenue after an overnight shooting in Westwood on Aug. 21, 2017.

It has been six years since Ronald’s death, and the shooter has not been caught.

“Whoever knows something could say something, could speak up. That’s what the community should do,” said Ronald’s mother, Twannette Rousseau.

Every year Twannette hosts a vigil for her son on the date he was taken from her.

“And I haven’t had any justice for him. No one has the right to kill another person’s child,” she said. “My son did not deserve to be murdered because he would give you the shirt off his back. But I remember him every day because I carry him in my heart.”

Those close to him called him “Skee Ron,” and they say he was not a violent person.

His mom says she wants people to remember him for his big personality.

“He was a jokester. He liked to tell jokes, and he could impersonate anybody. So he missed his calling. He should’ve been a stand-up comedian - I just miss everything about him,” described the victim’s mother.

Ronald also has three daughters and a grandson he has never met.

Twannette hopes someone will help their family get the answers they have been waiting for.

“I just want to ask anyone: If you know something, can you please say something because I’m missing him so much,” said Twannette. “They can help me by letting me know who did this to my son.”

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

There is a $2,500 reward in this case.

