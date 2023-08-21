Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments

FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are a non-tech-savvy Taco Bell lover, you may soon have to step up your technology game.

The fast-food chain’s parent company, Yum Brands, has hatched a plan for 100% digital transactions.

Yum Brands’ other holdings include Pizza Hut and KFC.

Chris Turner, the company’s chief financial officer, detailed the plan on an earnings call earlier this month.

Turner said he wants one part of all customer transactions to have a digital component.

Among other things, that could mean people putting in more orders through a restaurant’s website or mobile app, or at a restaurant kiosk.

It could also mean using artificial intelligence for drive-through orders, which the company is testing.

Yum Brands did not give a timeline for achieving its 100% digital or “cashless” goal.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon,...
Driver identified in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash
Cincinnati Police arrested 26-year-old Ta'Shawn Lee for shooting a man at The Banks Saturday...
1 man in custody after overnight shooting at The Banks
Deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Dry Ridge, KY, according to The Grant...
1 hospitalized after NKY vehicle entrapment accident
Yobany Martin-Soto, 26, is accused of hitting a victim several times with a machete in Elmwood...
Man arrested, accused of hitting victim several times with machete, complaint reads
Wilmington police say this is a possible suspect vehicle in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Wilmington police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden heads to Maui for an emotional day of meeting wildfire survivors and emergency workers
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Harbaugh informs team he will serve 3-game suspension for NCAA violations, AP sources say
FILE - The Capitol building is shown in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Group of House conservatives unveil demands to support spending bill and avoid shutdown
FILE - The Georgia law, Senate Bill 140, allows doctors to prescribe puberty-blocking...
Judge blocks Georgia ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender minors
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Former Trump attorney agrees to $100,000 bond in Georgia election case