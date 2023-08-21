Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

‘He looks great’: Zac Taylor discusses Joe Burrow injury

Taylor: Burrow "looks great"
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke at length Monday about how Joe Burrow is progressing from a calf strain.

“He looks great,” Taylor said about how Burrow is walking around the Bengals facility.

Burrow suffered the calf strain on July 27 during training camp.

Coach Taylor said a day later that the Bengals star would be out for “several weeks.”

When he does return, getting him up to game speed will be different from last year when Burrow had to have an appendectomy procedure.

The Bengals start the regular season on the road against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed Sunday afternoon in Clermont County after his motorcycle went off the road,...
Driver identified in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash
Lance Miller is under arrest on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Kaitlyn Lynch,...
Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee
Deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Dry Ridge, KY, according to The Grant...
1 hospitalized after NKY vehicle entrapment accident
Cincinnati Police arrested 26-year-old Ta'Shawn Lee for shooting a man at The Banks Saturday...
1 man in custody after overnight shooting at The Banks
Yobany Martin-Soto, 26, is accused of hitting a victim several times with a machete in Elmwood...
Man arrested, accused of hitting victim several times with machete, complaint reads

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) avoids tackle by Carolina Panthers cornerback...
Joe Mixon talks about his role in the Bengals locker room
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) prepares for the bottom of the second inning of...
Reds to play doubleheader Wednesday against Los Angeles Angels
Taylor: Burrow "looks great"
Taylor: Burrow "looks great"
The Final Quarter 8-18-23