‘He looks great’: Zac Taylor discusses Joe Burrow injury

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke at length Monday about how Joe Burrow is progressing from a calf strain.

“He looks great,” Taylor said about how Burrow is walking around the Bengals facility.

Burrow suffered the calf strain on July 27 during training camp.

Coach Taylor said a day later that the Bengals star would be out for “several weeks.”

When he does return, getting him up to game speed will be different from last year when Burrow had to have an appendectomy procedure.

Here's 100 seconds of Zac Taylor talking about Joe Burrow today:



* The challenge of preparing for the season

* The plan for his return to practice

* How much time he'll need to be ready for week 1 pic.twitter.com/p9cjhqBveL — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 21, 2023

The Bengals start the regular season on the road against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10.

