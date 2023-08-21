Heat Advisory, Air Quality Alert for Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Heat Advisory and Air Quality Alert are both in effect Monday for much of the Tri-State.

The FOX 19 NOW Weather Team says our heat index is expected to soar as high as 102.

Temperatures before dawn Monday are already in the 70s.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says this pattern of hot, humid and dry weather will dominate the forecast this week with temperatures in the 90s and feel-like temps soaring into the triple digits.

Monday’s Heat Advisory begins at noon and runs until 9 p.m. for portions of southwestern Ohio, northern Kentucky and southeastern Indiana.

Hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat-related illnesses, so be sure to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, do strenuous outdoor activities either early in the morning or evening.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Protect yourself and others by:

Drinking plenty of fluids

Staying in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun

Checking up on relatives and neighbors.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency also issued an Air Quality Advisory until midnight for Hamilton, Clermont, Butler and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in northern Kentucky and Dearborn County in Indiana.

The Agency expects to see levels of ozone in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range on the Air Quality Index.

They say everyone can help reduce ozone formation by:

Taking the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of driving

Refueling vehicles after 8 p.m., not topping when refueling and tightening gas caps.

Not idling vehicles; exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation.

Avoiding gasoline-powered lawn equipment

