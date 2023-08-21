Contests
Hot and humid weather through Friday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the western half of the viewing area from noon until 9pm today. The heat index will be above 100 at times and that could mean dangerous conditions for strenuous activities in the afternoon hours. The dewpoint will remain near or above 70 most of the week signaling that thick feeling in the air and it makes it more difficult for your body to stay cool. This will be the longest stretch of temperatures at or above 90 so far this year. The warmest day was in June when we hit 93. We should have no problem topping that this week.

Wednesday will be hot and humid for the FCC US Open Cup match. Temperatures will be near 90 at kickoff.

There is a small chance for a stray shower Wednesday and Thursday with a better chance Friday as a cold front moves into the Tri-State. Behind that front we see a big cooldown with highs in the 80s this weekend. The overnight lows will drop to the 60s with lower humidity too.

