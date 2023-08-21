Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Joe Burrow appears in new ad alongside NFL legend

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two of football’s most legendary Joes teamed up for a new Guinness ad.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana teamed up for the new ad.

The ad, posted on Burrow’s Instagram, is for Guinness Zero, a nonalcoholic draught.

Burrow appears in the video wearing a No. 0 jersey (don’t worry Bengals fans, he’s not changing his number) that fans can also get.

The Instagram post says all proceeds from the limited-edition Guinness 0 jersey sales will go to The Joe Burrow Foundation.

