Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Joe Mixon talks about his role in the Bengals locker room

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) avoids tackle by Carolina Panthers cornerback...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) avoids tackle by Carolina Panthers cornerback Myles Hartsfield (38) in the first quarter during a Week 9 NFL game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: Albert Cesare - The Enquirer(albert cesare // the enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon spoke for the first time at training camp to media on Monday.

Mixon talked for 15 minutes. Watch the video below to hear what the Bengals starting running back said.

