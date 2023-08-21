Joe Mixon talks about his role in the Bengals locker room
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon spoke for the first time at training camp to media on Monday.
Mixon talked for 15 minutes. Watch the video below to hear what the Bengals starting running back said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.