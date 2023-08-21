Lockland schools close main campus for rest of week due to heat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The superintendent of the Lockland School District has announced that all in-person learning for grades five through 12 will be canceled for the remainder of the week because of the heat.

Superintendent Bob Longworth says the district’s main campus is not air-conditioned at this time.

All classrooms at the main campus have temporarily been moved to the second and third floors of the building due to a construction project.

Superintendent Longworth says the temperatures in those rooms quickly rise above those outside.

“As temperatures continue to rise throughout the week. it is clear that it will not be in the best interest of students or staff to hold class on the main campus for the remainder of the week,” the superintendent said on the school district’s Facebook page.

Students will return to the main campus on Monday, August 28.

Superintendent Longworth says parents may pick their children up early today as a result of the heat.

