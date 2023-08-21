Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Lockland schools close main campus for rest of week due to heat

The Lockland School District's main campus will be closed for the rest of the week due to the...
The Lockland School District's main campus will be closed for the rest of the week due to the heat(WSMV)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The superintendent of the Lockland School District has announced that all in-person learning for grades five through 12 will be canceled for the remainder of the week because of the heat.

Superintendent Bob Longworth says the district’s main campus is not air-conditioned at this time.

All classrooms at the main campus have temporarily been moved to the second and third floors of the building due to a construction project.

Superintendent Longworth says the temperatures in those rooms quickly rise above those outside.

“As temperatures continue to rise throughout the week. it is clear that it will not be in the best interest of students or staff to hold class on the main campus for the remainder of the week,” the superintendent said on the school district’s Facebook page.

Students will return to the main campus on Monday, August 28.

Superintendent Longworth says parents may pick their children up early today as a result of the heat.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon,...
Driver identified in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash
Cincinnati Police arrested 26-year-old Ta'Shawn Lee for shooting a man at The Banks Saturday...
1 man in custody after overnight shooting at The Banks
Deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Dry Ridge, KY, according to The Grant...
1 hospitalized after NKY vehicle entrapment accident
Yobany Martin-Soto, 26, is accused of hitting a victim several times with a machete in Elmwood...
Man arrested, accused of hitting victim several times with machete, complaint reads
Wilmington police say this is a possible suspect vehicle in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Wilmington police say

Latest News

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says 88-year-old James Ponchot was last seen at the Meijer...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate a missing man
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Bond set for Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him’
Wilmington police say this is a possible suspect vehicle in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run
Possible suspect vehicle in Wilmington deadly pedestrian hit-and-run
Cincinnati Wing Week returns this week! Wings from Che.
Cincinnati Wing Week returns for a mouth-watering 7 days