Man breaks into woman’s apartment, masturbates while she sleeps: Court docs

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was indicted Monday on one count of burglary and voyeurism, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Franky Nehior was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Mason woman’s apartment and masturbated while he watched her sleep on July 24, court documents say.

He later left the victim’s home after he identified himself as “Lucifer Morningstar” and made an unknown comment to her, Warren County prosecutors added.

The victim discovered Nehior was able to get in because he broke the latch on a window, they said.

He is currently being held in the Warren County Jail.

