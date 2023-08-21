Prosecutor concerned about other victims after man indicted for rape second time

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Blue Ash man who was indicted on rape charges involving an adult has now been indicted in connection with the rape of a 7-year-old girl, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

According to court documents, Brian Karr, 33, was indicted in January 2023 for the November 2022 rape of a woman.

He was charged with rape, gross sexual imposition, sexual battery and felonious assault, a news release says.

Prosecutor Powers says Karr’s bond was set at $350,000 at 10% which he posted the same day.

Recently another victim revealed that Karr had sexually assaulted her as well, according to the prosecutor.

The news release says this incident happened prior to the rape of the woman and involved a victim who was 7 years old at the time of the offense.

Prosecutor Powers says Karr was indicted for rape and gross sexual imposition which court documents show happened between September 2018 and September 2022.

Karr’s bond was set at $150,000 at 10% and he is required to wear an electronic monitoring unit. He posted his bond the same day, according to Powers.

“I am particularly concerned there may be more victims out there given Karr’s methods and the age range of his victims,” the prosecutor said.

If convicted on all charges for both indictments, Karr faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison and would be eligible for parole after 30 years, according to Powers.

Anyone with any information about Brian Karr is asked to contact Blue Ash Police Detective McKinney at (513) 745- 8555

