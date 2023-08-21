Reds to play doubleheader Wednesday against Los Angeles Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds (64-60) will not play Monday night in Los Angeles after Sunday’s storm, according to the Los Angeles Angels (61-64).

Due to the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary, the Reds will play the Angels on Wednesday, Aug. 23, as part of a doubleheader.

“All tickets for Monday’s rescheduled game will be honored for Game 2, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m.,” the Los Angeles team posted.

According to the Associated Press, this is the City of Angels’ first tropical storm in 84 years with several inches of rain pooling across L.A.

The Reds will be playing the Angels after losing two of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays (68-56) this past weekend, however, the Angels will also be looking for a win after Saturday’s second game against the Tampa Bay Rays (74-51) where they lost 18-4 at home.

