Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Reds to play doubleheader Wednesday against Los Angeles Angels

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) prepares for the bottom of the second inning of...
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) prepares for the bottom of the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The game was scoreless after four innings.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds (64-60) will not play Monday night in Los Angeles after Sunday’s storm, according to the Los Angeles Angels (61-64).

Due to the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary, the Reds will play the Angels on Wednesday, Aug. 23, as part of a doubleheader.

“All tickets for Monday’s rescheduled game will be honored for Game 2, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m.,” the Los Angeles team posted.

According to the Associated Press, this is the City of Angels’ first tropical storm in 84 years with several inches of rain pooling across L.A.

The Reds will be playing the Angels after losing two of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays (68-56) this past weekend, however, the Angels will also be looking for a win after Saturday’s second game against the Tampa Bay Rays (74-51) where they lost 18-4 at home.

