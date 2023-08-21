Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Suspect at large after 2 shot in East Price Hill, police say

Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night.
Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW is live at the scene where police say two people were shot in East Price Hill Sunday night.

Cincinnati Police responded to the 800 block of Elberon Avenue at approximately 10:45 p.m. after a report of shots fired near an apartment building, according to officers at the scene.

Police say the victims were taken to the hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no info on the shooter, nor is there a suspect in custody, police said.

Police have not yet determined a motive.

FOX19 will continue to update this story as more details become available. Watch FOX19 at 4:30 a.m. for developing updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boy has died after he drowned in a pool in Florence, Kentucky Friday afternoon, according to...
5-year-old found unresponsive in pool dies, deputies say
Cincinnati Police arrested 26-year-old Ta'Shawn Lee for shooting a man at The Banks Saturday...
1 man in custody after overnight shooting at The Banks
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon,...
UPDATE: OSP ID’ed driver in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Fairfield Township Friday, according to Butler...
1 person dies after shooting in Fairfield Township, dispatcher says
A bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash occurred in Northside late Friday night,...
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash in Northside, police say

Latest News

First Financial Bank launches cleaning supply drive for local organizations
First Financial Bank launches cleaning supply drive for local organizations
Deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Dry Ridge, KY, according to The Grant...
1 hospitalized after NKY vehicle entrapment accident
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon,...
UPDATE: OSP ID’ed driver in fatal Clermont County motorcycle crash
Cincinnati Police said they found bullet casings at the intersection of McGregor Avenue and...
CPD: Police investigating Walnut Hills shooting, no victims found