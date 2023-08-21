Suspect at large after 2 shot in East Price Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW is live at the scene where police say two people were shot in East Price Hill Sunday night.

Cincinnati Police responded to the 800 block of Elberon Avenue at approximately 10:45 p.m. after a report of shots fired near an apartment building, according to officers at the scene.

Police say the victims were taken to the hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no info on the shooter, nor is there a suspect in custody, police said.

Police have not yet determined a motive.

FOX19 will continue to update this story as more details become available.

