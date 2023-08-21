Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Warren County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to locate a missing man

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says 88-year-old James Ponchot was last seen at the Meijer in Deerfield Township.(Provided by Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing adult alert for an 88-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

The sheriff’s office says James Ponchot and his wife drove to the Meijer in Deerfield Township on Monday around 12:28 p.m.

His wife went inside the store and Mr. Ponchot drove off.

He is described as 5′7″ tall, weighs 176 pounds, and has grey hair and grey eyes.

Deputies are looking for a 2018 black Kia Soul, similar to the one pictured below, with Ohio license plate number FRJ2693.

Call 911 if you see Mr. Ponchot or the vehicle.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says an 88-year-old missing man is in a car similar to this one.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

