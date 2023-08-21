Williamsburg Local School District one of dozens arming staff in Ohio

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been nearly a year since Ohio school districts were given the power to choose whether they should arm their staff members or not, and one local superintendent says his school district has chosen to do so under the new policy.

According to research from the nonprofit organization, Everytown, there have been 72 incidents involving guns being shot on school grounds in 2023. These incidents resulted in 50 people getting injured and 24 deaths nationwide.

In an effort to keep students and staff safe, some schools in Williamsburg chose to arm their employees on campus - a step the superintendent says makes sense for the schools.

The Village of Williamsburg is home to 25,000 people, and more than 1,000 attend one of the two schools there.

When approaching school grounds, people can find a sign that reads: “Some staff here are armed.”

“We were actually an armed staff starting in 2019,” Williamsburg Local Schools Superintendent Matt Earley said.

Earley says requirements allowing some staff to carry guns were initially passed in 2018.

In 2021, the Ohio Supreme Court’s decision involving Madison City Schools put that plan on hold until a 2022 state law allowing some school staff who met certain training requirements to carry guns on campus put things back into motions for Williamsburg.

“We have staff that are trained to be armed on campus, but under our policy, I can’t say anything about the number of it or really a lot of other details,” Earley said.

The superintendent would not go into detail about what types of staff members are currently armed, simply saying, “Any board-approved staff member is allowed to be armed in our district.”

In addition to arming staff, the district also hired a school resource officer and has applied for school safety grant money that will help pay for a proposed project, including surveillance video and intrusion detection.

“I’m not gonna give away every item that we have for safety, obviously, but from capital to different cameras, capital facility improvements, different things like doors, windows, our SRO, we talked about mental health training, staff training, and other medical aspects for that as well,” Earley said.

State officials say Williamsburg is one of 46 school districts with staff members who are armed on school grounds.

Ohio law requires staff who do carry guns to do an initial and annual recertification training.

