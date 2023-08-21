Woman found dead in Tennessee after shooting, kidnapping reported in Westwood

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 36-year-old woman was found dead in Tennessee after a shooting in Westwood over the weekend and now a suspect is under arrest on murder and kidnapping charges, Cincinnati police announced Monday.

Lance Miller of Texas is accused of killing Kaitlyn Lynch and kidnapping her late Friday from Temple Avenue, Cincinnati police homicide investigators wrote court records.

District 3 police officers responded to a report just before midnight of shots fired in the 2800 block of Temple Avenue, according to a news release from homicide investigators.

Police found evidence there of a shooting and a possible kidnapping and asked investigators to assist.

They determined a victim might have been injured and held against her will in her vehicle that was taken, the news release states.

With assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and multiple police agencies throughout Kentucky and Tennessee, the victim’s vehicle was found in Tennessee. The victim was found dead inside, police say.

Miller was arrested the following day, on Saturday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

