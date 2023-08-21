Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Woman kidnapped from Cincinnati found dead after chase in Tennessee

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Video above from our sister station in Nashville

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 36-year-old woman who police say was kidnapped in Cincinnati and then shot was found dead inside her vehicle after a chase in Tennessee over the weekend, according to police and court records.

Lance Miller of Texas is accused of abducting and fatally shooting Kaitlyn Lynch late Friday, Cincinnati police homicide investigators wrote court records.

Miller, 32, was arrested in Cheatham County after a multi-county pursuit ended when officers used spike strips early Saturday, according to WSMV-TV.

The victim’s body was found in the vehicle, Cincinnati police wrote in a news release Monday.

Miller is currently held in a Tennessee jail on charges of murder and kidnapping. It’s not clear when he will be extradited to the Hamilton County jail.

Cincinnati police began looking for Lynch late Friday night after receiving a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Temple Avenue, according to the release.

Investigators found evidence on Temple Avenue of a shooting and possible kidnapping. They determined a victim might have been injured and held against her will in her vehicle that was taken, the news release states.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

