1 dead following crash in Westwood

Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash in West Price Hill Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Westwood, Cincinnati police say.

Officers responded to the area of Queen City Avenue and Ridgetop Way around 7:11 a.m.

They say a 22-year-old man was driving a 1999 blue Honda Civic east on Queen City Avenue when his car went off the road, hitting a city street sign and a large stone sign.

The man was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries but later died at the hospital.

Police say seatbelt use and impairment are being investigated as factors that contributed to the crash.

Excessive speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash, according to CPD.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.

