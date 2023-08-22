Contests
Amherst officer saves resident unaware home was on fire

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amherst police officer on routine patrol became a hero when he spotted an alarming amount of black smoke and sprang into action, saving the life of an unaware homeowner inside a burning house, APD said.

Pltm. Ford was in the area of Coopers Run and Country Walk when he noticed a concerning amount of black smoke coming from the Country Walk area, according to the Amherst Police Department.

He immediately radioed the Amherst Fire Department to come to the scene as he drove to the house, APD stated.

As he went to see if anyone was at the house, Ford found the homeowner inside and alerted them to the flames, APD said.

Ford escorted the homeowner to safety in the back of his cruiser, away from danger, according to APD.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage has not yet been released.

APD shared these photos of the scene:

Amherst officer saves resident unaware his home was on fire
Amherst officer saves resident unaware his home was on fire(Amherst Police Department)
Amherst officer saves resident unaware his home was on fire
Amherst officer saves resident unaware his home was on fire(Ryan Lamb | Amherst Police Department)
Amherst officer saves resident unaware his home was on fire
Amherst officer saves resident unaware his home was on fire(Amherst Police Department)

